Meet a Very Lucky Black Cat in Animated Movie 'Luck' Teaser Trailer

"You humans are a complicated lot… no human has ever stepped foot in this place, and with a little bit of luck, they never will." Apple TV has unveiled a teaser trailer for their new animated adventure called Luck, made by Skydance Animation (also of Blush). From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen "Land of Luck", she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Think you know about luck? Thankfully, Bob the Cat is about to drop some truth. The film stars the voices of Eva Noblezada as Sam Greenfield, Simon Pegg as Bob the Cat, Academy-Award Winner Jane Fonda, Lil Rel Howery, Flula Borg, John Ratzenberger, and Whoopi Goldberg. This is a fairly fun teaser that reminds me of Pixar's Inside Out, I just hope the film features a good story beyond the intro to Bob & Sam.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Peggy Holmes' Luck, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it. Luck is directed by an award-winning choreographer turned filmmaker named Peggy Holmes, directing her second feature after Secret of the Wings previously, and some direct-to-video films. The screenplay is written by Kiel Murray, Jonathan Aibel, and Glenn Berger. It's produced by David Eisenmann, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and John Lasseter. Made by Skydance Animation. The project will be featured at the upcoming 2022 Annecy Film Festival as a work-in-progress. Apple will debut Luck streaming Apple TV+ starting on August 5th, 2022 this summer season. Interested?