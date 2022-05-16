Meet Charles Petrescu in Sci-Fi Buddy Comedy 'Brian & Charles' Trailer

"I want to go on an adventure. Everything is lovely." Time to meet your new best friend! Focus Features has revealed an official trailer for Brian and Charles, one of the most delightful and charming discoveries out of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This extra quirky buddy comedy is pretty much a Taika Waititi-esque creation, but through the lens of filmmaker Jim Archer and comedian David Earl, who plays Brian. After a particularly harsh winter Brian goes into a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a situation. He builds a robot. It turns out Brian's best invention… is also his best friend. A friend named Charles Petrescu. David Earl co-stars with Chris Hayward as Charles, joined by Louise Brealey, Jamie Michie, Nina Sosanya, Lynn Hunter, and Cara Chase. This is adapted from their own short film that we featured on FS last fall - and it's one of the best feature adaptations of a short ever made. Highly recommend watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jim Archer's Brian & Charles, direct from YouTube:

Brian and Charles follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, he’s invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages. What follows is a humorous and entirely heartwarming story about loneliness, friendship, family, finding love, and letting go. Brian and Charles is directed by British filmmaker Jim Archer, making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films and TV gigs previously. The screenplay is written by David Earl and Chris Hayward. Adapted directly from their own 2017 short film previously. It's produced by Rupert Majendie. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Focus Features will release Brian & Charles in select US theaters exclusively starting on June 17th, 2022 this summer.