Meet Florida's Vibrant 60+ Dance Team in 'Calendar Girls' Doc Trailer

"We use magic from our hearts to make the world a better place." Madman Films has just unveiled the first official (Australian) trailer for the documentary film Calendar Girls, which initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film profiles the dance troupe known as the "Calendar Girls" - Florida's most dedicated dance team for women over 60, shaking up the outdated image of "the little old lady," and calling for everyone to dance their hearts out, while they still can. Swedish co-directors Maria Loohufvud & Love Martinsen weave the dancers' personal stories with their colourful routines, shot in the bright Florida sunshine. An uplifting, joyous doc film featuring a female dance troupe with a difference: they’re 60+ and out to prove that age is just a number. Reviews at Sundance call it an "affectionate portrait" and an "engaging historical piece". This looks lovely but it also reminds me of Some Kind of Heaven. Enjoy.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Loohufvud & Martinsen's doc Calendar Girls, direct from YouTube:

They’re 60+ and out to prove that age is just a number. Surely one of Florida's hardest working dance teams, the Calendar Girls perform for fundraising events and kick up their heels in parades. It all adds up to more than 100 performances a year. They also find the time to craft elaborate candy-colored costumes, complete with personalized headgear. Against this busy backdrop, the like-minded women negotiate their sunset years while challenging society's perceptions. The enthusiasm of their performances underscores their pride and determination, as the troupers live their lives to the fullest. Calendar Girls is co-directed by Swedish filmmakers Maria Loohufvud & Love Martinsen (who is also a composer) both making their feature directorial debut with this film. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's also playing at the Sydney Film Festival soon. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned.