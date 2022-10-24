Meet Jonah Hill's Therapist in His Documentary 'Stutz' Official Trailer

"My life has gotten immeasurably better as a result of working with you. If it worked for me, maybe it will work with other people." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary filmd titled Stutz, the next feature directed by American actor Jonah Hill (follow his debut Mid90s). This is a very personal film for Hill, not only discussing his own mental health struggles & experiences with therapy, but also examining the life of and mindset behind this famous psychiatrist. Meet Jonah Hill’s friend and therapist, Phil Stutz. Directed by Hill, this film invites you to explore Dr. Stutz's Tools for life in an effort to get real, get personal, and get better. A few months ago, Hill also announced he won't be don't any press or interviews for this film, because this is part of his process of stepping back from the anxiety and intensity of this world and simply promoting the film. This looks really wonderful. I'm personally quite curious to learn about his "Tools" and techniques, and hear about both of their stories. Looking forward to watching this one soon. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonah Hill's documentary Stutz, direct from YouTube:

Phil Stutz is one of the world’s leading psychiatrists. He has helped countless patients over 40 years, including world-class creatives and business leaders, and among them many therapy-skeptics. Directed by friend and patient Jonah Hill, the film explores Stutz's life and walks the viewer through his signature visualization exercises, The Tools. As Hill sits down with Stutz for an unorthodox session that flips their typical doctor-patient dynamic, they bring The Tools to life in a humorous, vulnerable, and ultimately therapeutic experience. Featuring candid discussion of both Stutz's and Hill's personal mental health journeys, alongside the lighthearted banter of two friends from different generations, the film beautifully frames The Tools and journey toward mental health in a manner that's accessible to anyone — whether or not they are actively seeking help. Stutz is directed by the American actor Jonah Hill, his second feature after directing the film Mid90s, plus a few shorts and music videos previously. Produced by Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Joaquin Phoenix, Chelsea Barnard, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller & Mark Monroe. Netflix will release Stutz streaming on Netflix starting November 14th, 2022. Who else wants to watch?