Meet 'Sauron's Army' in One More Trailer for 'LOTR: Rings of Power'

"If the evil rising is left unchecked, it will take us all…" With weeks left until the first episodes premiere, Amazon has unveiled another official trailer for their Lord of the Rings series, titled The Rings of Power. The series is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… This trailer focuses on the rise of Sauron, and his evil armies and the orcs that are coming after the good creature of Middle Earth. The strange thing is that Suaron is played by Anson Boon, who is shown very briefly in this, but he also has the ability to transform and blend in and take on other forms which will be part of the mystery of the story. The full cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, Maxim Baldry, & many more. I'm hoping this series is as epic and as thrilling as Amazon is promising, and this trailer is promising. Enjoy.

Here's the new "Sauron's Army" trailer for Amazon's series LOTR: The Rings of Power, from YouTube:

Watch the very first teaser for LOTR: The Rings of Power series here, or the second teaser / third teaser.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series developed by Amazon Studios, in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay are showrunners and developed the streaming series adaptation, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novel and the previus films. J.A. Bayona directed the first two episodes of the first season, Wayne Che Yip directed four episodes, and Charlotte Brändström directed two. Amazon debuts The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series streaming on Prime Video starting September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Who's ready to start watching?