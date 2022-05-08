Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone in 'God's Favorite Idiot' Series Trailer

"I can feel you flowing through!!" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a new comedy series titled God's Favorite Idiot, the latest creation from the husband-wife comedy duo Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone. Usually Falcone directs McCarthy in Hollywood comedies (Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, Superintelligence) but this time he stars as the main character in this workplace comedy about what would happen if he suddenly started glowing after being struck by lightning. In God's Favorite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. There's also roller skating, a lake of fire and an apocalypse, too. This looks like they went all out with the religious imagery. Falcone stars with McCarthy, and an ensemble cast including Leslie Bibb as Satan, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney, and Yanic Truesdale. This seems extra quirky and kooky and kinda funny. What do you think?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series God's Favorite Idiot, direct from YouTube:

Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn't an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can't save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of co-workers, his longtime crush Amily, and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they're just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can't save the world alone. God's Favorite Idiot is a series created by filmmaker Ben Falcone (director of the movies Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, Superintelligence previously). Featuring episodes directed by actor Michael McDonald ("Nobodies", "Man with a Plan", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). With writing by Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. Produced by Divya D'Souza, Marc S. Fischer; exec produced by Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Michael McDonald. Netflix debuts God's Favorite Idiot streaming on Netflix starting June 15th, 2022 this summer. Anyone?