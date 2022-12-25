Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from FirstShowing's Movie Lovers

Joyeux Noel! Gledelig Jul! Frohe Weihnachten! Mele Kalikimaka! From all of us at FirstShowing.net, we want to wish every one our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays! Whether you're in hanging out at home alone, spending the time with family or friends, or just with your partner; or whether it's snowing or sunny where you are, we hope you have a lovely weekend full of relaxation and warmth and smiles. Despite all the turmoil and troubles throughout this year, movies have still kept us entertained and excited. Thanks for reading and thanks for following FS throughout this year. I'm happy we've still been able to celebrate great movies in 2022 - Avatar: The Way of Water (finally here after 13 years of waiting), Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Northman, Nope, Bullet Train, Barbarian, Moonage Daydream, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Menu, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion + more. Stay safe, movie lovers. News and trailers always slow down during the holidays, but we'll be operating at full-speed again once it is 2023. Keep an eye out for a few more updates leading us right into the New Year.

Grogu artwork above by Saby Menyhei (via Twitter). Now available to watch as of Christmas Day: James Cameron's epic sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water (a full 3 hours), the wonderful animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Damien Chazelle's old Hollywood debauchery spectacle Babylon (it's also 3 hours long), the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, MCU superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the R-rated Santa action movie Violent Night; and now available to watch on Netflix - Rian Johnson's whodunit murder mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and from the stage to screen Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Next year's holiday line-up isn't finalized, with only a few movies scheduled for December so far. Currently set to open in December 2023: Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Willy Wonka in the musical Wonka (Dec. 15), Jason Reitman's sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 (Dec. 20), a musical version of The Color Purple (Dec. 20), and James Wan's delayed superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 25). That's all so far. Enjoy the holidays & the last days of 2022.