Mesmerizing Full Trailer for 'Moonage Daydream' Bowie Documentary

"I was determined to have the greatest adventures any one person could have." Go for launch!! Neon has unveiled a stunning full-length official trailer for the mind-expanding documentary Moonage Daydream, made by filmmaker Brett Morgen (of Chicago 10, Crossfire Hurricane, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane). Featuring never-before-seen footage and performances, Morgen examines David Bowie's creative, musical and spiritual side. It's the very first biopic authorized by the Bowie estate, described as "a cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey." With unfiltered access to Bowie's archives, including all his master recordings, they spent five years constructing a genre-defying "cinematic experience" that grapples with spirituality, transience, isolation, creativity, and time to reveal the celebrated icon in his own voice. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival back in May where I first saw this and melted my mind. I wrote: "it's a mind-melting, cosmically existential journey through Bowie's existence & endlessly wise mind. The epitome of a cinematic experience in every way." An IMAX experience!! Take a look below.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Brett Morgen's doc Moonage Daydream, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Morgen's Moonage Daydream here, for the first look again.

From Cannes: "David Bowie was one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Working most notably in music and film, Bowie also explored various other art forms: dance, painting, sculpture, video collage, screenwriting, acting and live theatre. Bowie's creative output and personal archives span over five million assets. Moonage Daydream is the first film sanctioned by the Bowie estate. In 2017, the estate presented filmmaker Brett Morgen unfiltered access to Bowie's archives, including all master recordings, to create an artful and life-affirming journey through David Bowie’s creative life. Over five years, Brett Morgen constructed a genre-defying cinematic experience that grapples with spirituality, transience, isolation, creativity, and time to reveal the celebrated icon in his own voice." Moonage Daydream is directed by the acclaimed doc filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of the films Ollie's Army, On the Ropes, The Kid Stays in the Picture, Chicago 10, Crossfire Hurricane, Cobain: Montage of Heck, and Jane previously. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (read our review). Neon opens Morgen's Moonage Daydream doc in select theaters + in IMAX cinemas worldwide starting on September 16th, 2022. Ready to watch?