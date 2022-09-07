Mia Wasikowska Befriends a Fish in Australian Film 'Blueback' Trailer

"The only way to make sure that he's safe - is to keep him a secret." And to save the reef!! Roadshow Films in Australia has revealed the first official Australian trailer for the film Blueback, a nature drama opening Down Under this summer. The film is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month, hence the new trailer out for its upcoming premiere. An inspiring story for the whole family, Tim Winton's best-selling novel comes to life on the big screen. The latest film from The Dry director Robert Connolly, starring Mia Wasikowska as Abby. The story follows Abby, a young girl who initially befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving. When she's older, Abby realizes that the fish is under threat, she takes inspiration from her activist Mum, Dora, and takes on poachers to save her friend. The film also stars Radha Mitchell, Ilsa Fogg (as the younger Abby), Liz Alexander, Ariel Donoghue, Clarence Ryan, Pedrea Jackson, Erik Thomson, Eddie Baroo, and Eric Bana. I love a good save the oceans story!! I'm all for this - take a look.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Robert Connolly's Blueback, direct from YouTube:

Based on the best-selling novel from Tim Winton, Blueback is a timely tale about the ocean, a beautiful marine creature, and a young girl’s power to change the world. The story centers on a young woman who befriends a wild blue groper while diving, and becomes a passionate activist for protecting the ecosystem of Australia's coral reefs from destruction. Blueback is both written and directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly, director of the movies The Bank, Three Dollars, Balibo, Underground: The Julian Assange Story, Paper Planes, and The Dry previously. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Tim Winton. Produced by Robert Connolly, James Grandison, and Liz Kearney. This will be premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month. Roadshow will release Blueback in Australian cinemas starting on January 1st, 2023 – on New Years Day – summer down there. No other dates are set yet - stay tuned.