Michael Ironside in Nazi Hunter Revenge Thriller 'Condor's Nest' Trailer

"Does your Colonel deserve to die?" Saban Films has unveiled a main trailer for Condor's Nest, an action thriller directed by Phil Blattenberger. A decade after the fall of Nazi Germany, an American aviator travels across South America in search of war criminals and encounters more than he bargained for. He's on the hunt for the sadistic Nazi Colonel who executed his bomber crew, and discovers a secret Nazi headquarters known as the Condor's Nest somewhere in South America. The film stars Jacob Keohane, Al Pagano, Corinne Britti, James Urbaniak, with Jackson Rathbone Jorge Garcia, and Bruce Davison, and Michael Ironside, and Arnold Vosloo. This doesn't look great, but it does have a fun Tarantino-esque fantasy revenge thriller vibe to it. He'll stop at nothing to take out all these Nazi bastards! Fire it up below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Phil Blattenberger's Condor's Nest, direct from YouTube:

American war veteran Will Spalding (Jacob Keohane) has tracked the sadistic Nazi Colonel who executed his bomber crew during WWII down to a remote location in South America. But he is in for more than he bargained for when he uncovers a secret Nazi headquarters known as the Condor's Nest. Condor's Nest is both written and directed by the American filmmaker Phil Blattenberger, making his second feature after initially directing Point Man previously. It's produced by Dan Black, Phil Blattenberger, Jacob Keohane, and Daniel Perkins. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as I know. Saban Films will debut Condor's Nest in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 27th, 2023 next month. Who's interested?