Michael Jai White Kicks Ass in Action Film 'As Good as Dead' Trailer

"He reminds me of some kind of Black Rambo." Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for an action movie called As Good as Dead, featuring a script written by the American action star Michael Jai White. It's now set to open in December in one month from today. Michael Jai White also stars as Bryant, a man with a mysterious past who moves to a small Mexican border-town to start over and live the simple life. He befriends a local boy and keep him on the straight and narrow by introducing him to martial arts and becoming his mentor. When his past catches up with him, he is forced into a life and death struggle to clear his name, save the boy and get back all that he left behind. The massive cast also includes Tom Berenger, Louis Mandylor, Gabriela Quezada, Gillian White, Michael Copon, Roberto "Sanz" Sanchez, Mauricio Mendoza, Luca Oriel, & Mario Zaragoza. I'm stunned that "Black Rambo" line is real. This is obviously a vanity project for White, but still seems kinda badass? Looks like a good "beer & pizza" movie.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for R. Ellis Frazier's As Good as Dead, direct from YouTube:

Bryant (Michael Jai White), a man with a mysterious past moves to a small Mexican border-town to start over and live the simple life. While there, he reluctantly befriends a troubled local teen who has recently lost his mother and is being recruited by the local street gang. Bryant keeps the boy on the straight and narrow by introducing him to martial arts and taking on the role of mentor, teacher and father-figure. As the story unfolds we learn that Bryant is much more than a man who moved to Mexico to live the simple life. Bryant is running from a complex, violent past that he believes he left behind. As his past catches up with him, he is forced into a life and death struggle to clear his name, save the boy and get back all that he left behind. As Good as Dead is directed by American producer / filmmaker R. Ellis Frazier, director of the films Misfire, Eight Days Carlo, Larceny, Rumble, Legacy, and Hustle Down previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Jai White. It's produced by Marc Clebanoff, Justin Nesbitt, & Geoffrey Ross. Goldwyn Films will debut As Good as Dead in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 16th, 2022. Badass?