Michael Paré & Bai Ling in Cheesy Action Thriller 'Lockdown' Trailer

"The perfect escape… requires the perfect collateral." Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for a trash new action thriller movie set in Los Angeles called Lockdown, from director Massimiliano Cerchi. Why title any movie Lockdown in this climate?! Aside from the fact that this will drive most audiences away, there already was a movie called Locked Down that no one saw anyway. Even though this seems to have nothing to do with the pandemic. In this action thriller starring Michael Paré & Bai Ling, hell on earth erupts as three savage criminals take over a precinct and hold the police force hostage. FBI special agent Roger Kinkaid tries to outwit the criminals and save the hostages, but one question remains: even if they get their money, how can they possibly escape? Also starring Michael Wainwright, Scott Engrotti, Raj Kala, and Chanel Ryan. This looks straight-to-bargain-bin bad, nothing about it looks good, but at least the trailer is free to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Massimiliano Cerchi's Lockdown, direct from YouTube:

Chaos reigns in Los Angeles when three criminals, led by the psychotic mastermind named "McMasters", takes over a police station and threaten to kill everyone in it unless a large ransom is paid. FBI special agent Roger Kinkaid uses his extensive knowledge in a bid to outwit the criminals and save the hostages, but one key question remains: even if they get their money, how can they possibly escape? Lockdown is directed by Italian-American filmmaker Massimiliano Cerchi, director of the movies Kendall Ransom: Bounty Hunter, The Night Shift, Insane, Mayday, and The Penthouse previously. The screenplay is written by Rod Smith, story by Massimiliano Cerchi. Produced by Phillip B. Goldfine, Jared Safier, Massimiliano Cerchi. Lionsgate releases this Lockdown direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on May 10th, 2022 coming soon.