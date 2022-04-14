Michelle Monaghan is an Agent in Survival Thriller 'Black Site' Trailer

"You gonna tell us what really happened?" Redbox has revealed an official trailer for Black Site, an action thriller from filmmaker Sophia Banks making her feature directorial debut with this. In addition to one other film that's also called Black Site (a horror), there's so many other forgettable films recently that are also set at "CIA black sites" - for example One Shot or Invincible or Agent Game just in the past year alone. In fact, the plot of this one sounds a lot like the plot of Agent Game, which is probably why it's being dumped to VOD. A group of officers based in a labyrinthine top-secret must fight for their lives against Hatchet, a brilliant and infamous high-value detainee. When he escapes, his mysterious and deadly agenda has far-reaching and dire consequences. Michelle Monaghan stars with Jason Clarke, Jai Courtney, Uli Latukefu, Lucy Barrett, and Phoenix Raei. This doesn't look that bad, but it doesn't look that good either. Maybe it'll end up proving to be an entertaining watch with friends, but hard to tell from this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for Sophia Banks' Black Site, direct from YouTube:

CIA Agent Abby Trent (Michelle Monaghan) manages an underground black site facility that imprisons dangerous & high-risk detainees. Days before Abby’s reassignment to a new post, Special Ops bring in a high-value target at the top of every Most Wanted list — codename: Hatchet (Jason Clarke). Hatchet is notorious for killing his enemies in a gruesome manner, and for Abby, his capture is personal. Determined to avenge her husband's death at the hands of Hatchet, Abby's plan is thrown into chaos once Hatchet escapes and begins a bloody game of murdering the site officers — one-by-one. While Abby and the team hunt him down, she quickly discovers that there are moles within the ranks compromising the mission. With time running out, Abby doubts everyone around her, begging the question who can she really trust? Black Site is directed by filmmaker Sophia Banks, making her feature directorial debut after many short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jinder Ho. Produced by Todd Fellman, Mike Gabrawy, Basil Iwanyk, & Craig McMahon. Redbox will releases Black Site direct-to-VOD on May 3rd, 2022 this summer.