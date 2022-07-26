Michelle Monaghan & Matt Bomer in Mystery Series 'Echoes' Trailer

"What the hell happened to Leni?" "Well, now that's a puzzle, isn't it?" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an intriguing new mystery thriller series titled Echoes, created by the same creator of the series "Eden" previously. The most intriguing part of this new series: Michelle Monaghan plays twins, starring in both roles. Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret… Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of them goes missing. Monaghan stars with Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O'Neill, Celia Weston, Gable Swanlund, Tyner Rushing, Hazel & Ginger Mason, and Alise Willis. This looks interesting but it's pretty obvious the past is catching up with them - almost "I Know What You Did Last Summer" but rather "…Did As Kids."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Echoes, direct from YouTube:

Echoes is series created and written by Vanessa Gazy, creator of the series "Eden", and director of a few short films. It's co-showrun by Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways). Featuring episodes directed by Li Lu, Anna Mastro, and Valerie Weiss. Executive produced by Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples, with Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie, Offspring, Sisters) and Endemol Shine Banks Australia. Netflix debuts Echoes streaming on Netflix starting August 19th, 2022 this summer. Curious?