Mike Colter Tries to Clean the Coast in 'I'm Charlie Walker' Film Trailer

"Get that damn oil off the beach." Shout Factory has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled I'm Charlie Walker, based on a true story. This hasn't hit any festivals yet, and will be playing this summer to watch. The film tells true story of how one desperate man, armed with only his charm and wits, takes on a racist San Francisco corporation in 1971. Mike Colter stars as Charlie Walker, who runs a small construction and trucking business. When two oil tankers collide off of the coast, unleashing millions of gallons of oil and spawning an immense environmental disaster, he tries his best to help clean up the coastline. The film also stars Dylan Baker, Safiya Fredericks, Mark Leslie Ford, Monica Barbaro, Steven Wiig, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Carl Lumbly. This definitely looks like a low budget film, but they made the most of it anyway and let Colter rock this with a badass performance. It seems like a good story from the 70s to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Gilles' I'm Charlie Walker, direct from YouTube:

Mike Colter (of "Luke Cage") stars as Charlie Walker, an earnest entrepreneur working in the construction and trucking industries in 1971 San Francisco. When two oil tankers collide off of the coast, unleashing millions of gallons of oil and spawning an immense environmental disaster, Charlie gets right to work. First, he lands a lucrative contract to clean the coastline. Then, with only three trucks, Charlie puts his heart and his hands into trying to save the coastline, all while grappling with pervasive racism from the company that hired him. I'm Charlie Walker is both written and directed by American filmmaker Patrick Gilles, directing his second feature film after making Olive previously. Produced by Mike Regen, Charlie T. Walker, Patrick Gilles. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shout Factory will debut I'm Charlie Walker coming soon this summer. Stay tuned for an exact date. Who wants to watch?