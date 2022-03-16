Mike Myers is Back (x8) in Netflix Comedy 'The Pentaverate' Teaser

"You gotta do an exposé on it!" Netflix has unveiled the wacky first teaser trailer for the new comedy series called The Pentaverate (it's pronounced "pen-tav-urr-uht") the latest original creation by Mike Myers. The Pentaverate must never be exposed. His last creation was the movie The Love Guru, which ended up a huge flop, but now he's trying his hand at a series of new characters. An unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Essentially it seems like he's mocking Q and right wing conspiracy nuts. Myers will play 8 characters in total, including a Canadian journalist, a conspiracy theorist, a right wing radio host, "Lord Lordington" of The Pentaverate, an Ex-Russian oligarch, and a tech genius, among others. The series full cast includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, & Lydia West. This looks wacky.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Myers & Kirkby's The Pentaverate, direct from YouTube:

About The Pentaverate [pen-tav-urr-uht]: What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed! The Pentaverate is a comedy series created by Mike Myers, the Canadian actor / comedian / filmmaker who last appeared in Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. Featuring episodes directed by Tim Kirkby, director of the films The Blind Spot, Action Point, and Last Looks, plus TV series including "Brockmire", "Fleabag", "Don't Forget the Driver". Executive produced by Myers & Kirkby, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media; and Jason Weinberg. Netflix will debut The Pentaverate series streaming on May 5th, 2022. First impression?