Mila Kunis' Perfect NYC Life is Cancelled in 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer

"People want to know: were you a hero, or an accomplice…?" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a new dramatic thriller titled Luckiest Girl Alive, yet another cancel culture downfall film, this one from filmmaker Mike Barker. Haven't heard of this before, but it'll be out for streaming in a month from now to watch. Based on the popular book "Luckiest Girl Alive" by Jessica Knoll. A woman in New York, who seems to have things under control, is faced with a trauma that makes her life unravel. When the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her own side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager, she must confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Oh boy, sounds like this gets spicy. This stars Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli, plus Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, and Carson MacCormac, with Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton. This trailer definitely does have a Gone Girl vibe, but it also seems like another hard-hitting story about how perfection is overrated. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Barker's Luckiest Girl Alive, direct from YouTube:

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Luckiest Girl Alive is directed by British filmmaker Mike Barker, director of the films Eddie and the East Coast Bouffants, The James Gang, Best Laid Plans, To Kill a King, A Good Woman, and Shattered previously, as well as directing on the TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Hit & Run". The screenplay is written by Jessica Knoll, adapted from her own novel. Produced by Bruna Papandrea, Jeanne Snow, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Mila Kunis. Netflix will release Mike Barker's Luckiest Girl Alive streaming on Netflix starting on October 7th, 2022 this fall. Intrigued?