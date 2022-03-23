Miles Teller is 'The Godfather' Producer in 'The Offer' Series Full Trailer

"We've been all over town, no one wants to make this movie… so I need you to produce it." Paramount has debuted the full-length official trailer for the new streaming series called The Offer. This 10-episode series tells the behind-the-scenes story of Francis Ford Coppola's iconic mafia masterpiece The Godfather from 1972. It's based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making the movie. He was hired by the studio for the adaptation because "executives were impressed with his interview and because he was known for bringing his films in under budget." Starring Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus. Bring it on! This looks fantastic! Who doesn't enjoy a good inside-Hollywood true story? Especially one set in the wild 1970s.

The Offer relives the Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather with Paramount Pictures from 1970 to 1972. The Offer is a streaming mini-series developed by Paramount Television Studios. A few episodes are directed by filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, director of the films Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle, and Rocketman previously. The episodes are written by Michael Tolkin. With additional writing by Nikki Toscano and Leslie Greif. Based on the book by Albert S. Ruddy. It's executive produced by Dexter Fletcher, Leslie Greif, Dalia Ibelhauptaite, Albert S. Ruddy, Michael Tolkin, Nikki Toscano. Paramount will debut The Offer series streaming on Paramount+ starting April 28th, 2022 this spring, with the first three episodes of the ten-episode miniseries available immediately and the rest debuting on a weekly basis on Thursdays. Look good? Who wants to watch this?