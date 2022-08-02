Minnesota Hockey Mania Documentary 'Hockeyland' Official Trailer

"You only get so many opportunities, and then they're gone." Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Hockeyland, which first premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. The film opens in theaters this September and it's worth a look. The fest's intro explains: "In Minnesota's unforgiving North Country, hockey is life. Over the course of a season, two rival high school programs—one an emergent dynasty, the other steeped in a proud legacy—strive for a coveted state championship. With the hopes of their towns behind them, boys on both sides cope with the pressures of adolescence along with the added burden of bringing glory to one of the country’s most hockey-crazed communities." Hockeyland is trying to be like Hoop Dreams or Friday Night Lights, but about hockey up in Minnesota. It may not be the most popular sport in America, but it is still important. Keep an eye out for this doc coming your way soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Haines' Hockeyland, direct from YouTube:

Minnesota is the heartland of US hockey, creating more skaters—on the local rinks and in the NHL—than any other state. Here, the senior boys of rival towns—one an emerging dynasty, the other with a fabled past—face down uncertain futures as they skate for a last chance to etch their names into local lore. Where Texas football has Friday Night Lights, Minnesota high school hockey has Hockeyland. Hockeyland, also known as Don't Know in Canada, is directed by Minnesota-native doc filmmaker Tommy Haines, director of the doc films Pond Hockey, Gold Fever, Saving Brinton, and The Water Is My Sky previously. Produced by J.T. Haines, Tommy Haines, and Andrew Sherburne. This initially premiered at the 2021 DOC NYC Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Haines' Hockeyland doc in select US theaters on September 9th, 2022, then on VOD starting October 18th this fall. Visit the film's official website. Who's interested?