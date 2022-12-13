Missing Dog Search Movie 'Dog Gone' Official Trailer Starring Rob Lowe

"We will find that dog." Netflix has revealed the uplifting first official trailer for Dog Gone, a new missing dog movie from filmmaker Stephen Herek. This is based on the true story as covered in the book "Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home" by Pauls Toutonghi. Kind of like the story from the Disney classic Homeward Bound. Based on the true story of a father and son who repair their fractured relationship during a forced hike to find their beloved lost dog. Saturday, October 10, 1998. Fielding Marshall is hiking on the Appalachian Trail. His beloved dog bolts into the woods. Just like that, he has vanished. And Gonker has Addison's disease. If he's not found in twenty-three days, he will die. A search begins and many get involved in helping find him. The movie version stars Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Nick Peine. In the book, the dog is a golden retriever, but in the movie it's a yellow lab. This looks like it's less about the dog, more about the family itself… but okay.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Herek's Dog Gone, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism. Dog Gone is directed by experienced American filmmaker Stephen Herek, director of Critters, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, The Mighty Ducks, The Three Musketeers, Mr. Holland's Opus, 101 Dalmatians, Holy Man, Rock Star, Life or Something Like It, Man of the House, The Chaperone, The Great Gilly Hopkins, and Afterlife of the Party most recently. The screenplay is written by Nick Santora. Based on the book "Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home" by Pauls Toutonghi. Produced by Nick Santora and Jeremy Kipp Walker. Netflix releases Dog Gone streaming on Netflix exclusively on January 13th, 2023 coming soon.