Miu Tse Stops a Kidnapping in 'Ip Man: The Awakening' Film Trailer

"I've heard that you're quite the fighter." Well Go USA has revealed a new official US trailer for another new Ip Man movie - this one called Ip Man: The Awakening. It already opened in China & Hong Kong last year, and is available to watch on streaming from the Hi-YAH! service right now in the US. This one stars a new Ip Man - actor Miu Tse. While visiting Hong Kong, the young Master Ip intervenes in a kidnapping attempt, unintentionally igniting a turf war with a ruthless human trafficking ring. In retaliation, the gang kidnaps one of Ip Man's close friends, leaving him with no choice but to challenge the group's notoriously brutal boxing champion head-on. The cast also includes Guanying Chen, Hua Qi Long, Zhao Yu Xuan, and Hao Yan Fei. This definitely doesn't look like it has the same filmmaking artistry as the last few Ip Man movies (Kung Fu Master), but at least there should be some good fights. We can hope for that, right?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ip Man: The Awakening, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

While visiting Hong Kong, a young Master Ip (played by Miu Tse) intervenes in a kidnapping attempt, unintentionally igniting a turf war with a ruthless human trafficking ring. In retaliation to his disruption, the gang kidnaps one of Ip Man's close friends, leaving him with no choice but to challenge the group’s notoriously brutal boxing champion head-on. Ip Man: The Awakening is co-directed by filmmakers Li Xi Jie and Zhang Zhu Lin, director of the film The Mystical Treasure previously. The screenplay is written by Fang Lan and Liu Bayin. Produced by Gu Lei. This originally opened in China and Hong Kong last year. Well Go USA will debut Ip Man: The Awakening on Blu-ray starting June 21st, 2022 this summer. The film will also be available on streaming via Hi-YAH! starting May 20th - you can view now. Look any good?