Mixtape Time Travel Romance 'Press Play' Trailer with Clara Rugaard

"Most people only get one shot being with the person they love. You've been given two." The Avenue has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Press Play, a time travel romance from filmmaker Greg Björkman making his directorial debut. Laura & Harrison are in a relationship built on the foundation of a shared love of music. After a deadly accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time. Featuring a moving soundtrack with songs by Japanese Breakfast, Father John Misty, Dayglow and more, "Press Play reminds you that love can always be replayed." Can it really, though? Clara Rugaard stars with Lewis Pullman, and a cast including Lyrica Okano, Christina Chang, Matt Walsh, and Danny Glover. Oddly this reminds me of 50 First Dates, especially with the tropical setting, but it also seems so painfully obvious with the "but I have to try to save him!" It never works, Laura! There is also this tape deck time travel concept we just featured recently, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Greg Björkman's Press Play, direct from YouTube:

Rewind and love again. Laura (Clara Rugaard) and Harrison (Lewis Pullman) have a picture-perfect romance built on the foundation of a shared love of music. After a deadly accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that the mixtape they made together can transport her back in time. "Love Can Always Be Replayed." Press Play is directed by newcomer filmmaker Greg Björkman, making his feature directorial debut after working in various production jobs previously. The screenplay is written by James Bachelor and Greg Björkman. It's produced by Josh Boone, Francis Chung, Logan Lerman, and Jonathan Schwartz. The Avenue will debut Press Play in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 24th, 2022 this summer. For more visit the film's official site. Look any good? Curious?