Mo Amer's Heartfelt Comedy Series for Netflix - 'Mo' Official Trailer

"You keep thinking that you have to do all this stuff alone, and you don't. You've got us, and you've got your family." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a streaming comedy series titled Mo, based on the life of comedian Mohammed "Mo" Amer. Produced and developed by A24, this new series is created by both Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef (best known for his own A24 series "Ramy"). Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the slow and laborious path to U.S. citizenship. His whole family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks. The series stars Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba & Tobe Nwigwe. This looks great! Plenty of spot on jokes about America's stupidity, making fun of how hard it is to be an immigrant. I'm down for this.

