Mock Doc 'Killer Whales' Trailer About Trying to Make a True Crime Hit

"I wanted to see this guy try to make a movie." Gravitas has revealed an official trailer for an indie dark comedy titled Killer Whales, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker William J.L. Hamilton. This is riffing on the "true crime" craze right now, with so many true crime shows and series and films being released. Killer Whales is a mockumentary style film that follows a naive filmmaker who sets out to make the next true crime hit. Woefully underprepared and faced with a cast of kooky suspects, his plans unravel in spectacular fashion and threaten to throw him behind bars. All of this sounds so kooky and absurd. Killer Whales stars Anthony Carrigan, Neal Bledsoe, Greg Vrotsos, and A.B. Farrelly. This looks like both a cautionary tale about filmmaking and ego, as well as a satire about the true crime craze and how ridiculous it is. Not every death needs to be turned into a movie! But that's a lesson Hollywood has yet to learn. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Willow Hamilton's Killer Whales, direct from YouTube:

When aspiring documentarian Donny Wunder stumbles across an unsolved murder, he sets out to make the next big true crime documentary. But as scatter - brained suspects and a tyrannical director wreak havoc on set, the production crumbles in spectacular fashion, culminating with Donny's arrest. One year later, Donny and producers sit for interviews and revisit the failure that was Killer Whales. That's when the shocking fraud that put Donny behind bars is finally revealed. The film is a dark comedy about a naive filmmaker's loss of innocence as he confronts the realities of the entertainment industry. Killer Whales is directed by indie British filmmaker Willow Hamilton (aka William J.L. Hamilton), making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Wyatt Bunce. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will debut Hamilton's Killer Whales in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 26th, 2022 this summer. Is anyone into this?