Monsters Ho! Full Trailer for Netflix's Animated 'The Sea Beast' Film

"I see a fire in her. Same fire I saw in you." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for an exciting new animated adventure called The Sea Beast, from director Chris Williams (of Bolt, Big Hero 6, Moana) who has moved from directing at Disney Animation to making original movies with Netflix. A legendary sea monster hunter's life is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship and befriends the most dangerous beast of them all. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins. Featuring the voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke. This is going to be a blast! The story reminds me of How to Train Your Dragon, but with a few seafaring twists & tweaks. Maisie seems like such a delightful, quirky character - this is going to be fun.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Chris Williams' The Sea Beast, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Netflix's The Sea Beast here, to see the first look again.

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were the most celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they will embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams, The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins. The Sea Beast, formerly known as Jacob and the Sea Beast, is written and directed and produced by American filmmaker Chris Williams, director of the films Bolt, Big Hero 6, and co-director of Moana previously. Made by Netflix Animation. It's also produced by Jed Schlanger. With music by Mark Mancina. Netflix will debut Williams' animated movie The Sea Beast streaming on Netflix starting July 8th, 2022 in the middle of this summer. Looking good?