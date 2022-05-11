Monsters & Mayhem in Trailer for Phil Tippett's Stop-Motion 'Mad God'

"Phil Tippett has finally unleashed his magnum opus, and it is worth the wait." Shudder has revealed an official trailer for Mad God, an an experimental animated film set in a world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs. This is long-awaited passion project from special effects / VFX / creature design master Phil Tippett, who wrote and directed and produced this entirely on his own with the help of crowdfunding a few years ago. A "diving bell descends amidst a ruined city and the Assassin emerges to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes." This premiered at the Locarno Film Festival last year and stopped by a number of other genre fests in the fall. This features the voices of Alex Cox, Niketa Roman, Satish Ratakonda, Harper Taylor, and Brynn Taylor. The film "combines live-action and stop-motion, miniature sets and other innovative techniques to bring Tippett's wholly unique and grotesquely beautiful vision to life." You've never seen anything like this! A gnarly creation that Ray Harryhausen would be madly in love with. Check it out.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Phil Tippett's Mad God movie, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Phil Tippett's Mad God here, to view the first look again.

Mad God is an experimental animated film set in a world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs. A corroded diving bell descends amidst a ruined city and the Assassin emerges to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes inhabited by freakish denizens. This unique labour of love combines many innovative animation techniques and has taken Phil Tippett 30 years to complete. Mad God is written and directed and produced by SFX master / filmmaker Phil Tippett, creator of the legendary Tippett Studio, and also director of Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation as well as a few shorts and other projects. Featuring music composed by Dan Wool. Tippett's Mad God has been in the works for decades, first started in 1990. It was funded successfully on Kickstarter back in 2021, and he has been releasing individual "parts" over the last few years. The film first premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland last year. Shudder will debut Mad God streaming starting on June 16th, 2022 this summer. Visit the film's official website.