'Montana Story' Trailer Starring Haley Lu Richardson & Owen Teague

April 19, 2022
"Every night I wake up, and I think, 'that can't be what happened.'" Bleecker Street has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Montana Story, the latest from filmmaking duo Scott McGehee & David Siegel (Bee Season, What Maisie Knew). This originally premeired at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Cleveland, Seattle, and San Francisco Film Festivals this year. Two estranged siblings return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop. It's described as "neo-Western with an emotional tremor," with reviews saying it "evokes a grandiose style of American frontier filmmaking, somewhere between John Ford and Kelly Reichardt." Starring Haley Lu Richardson & Owen Teague, with Gilbert Owuor, Kimberly Guerrero, Eugene Brave Rock, and Asivak Koostachin. This looks like a really lovely, heartfelt film.

From acclaimed writers / directors Scott McGehee & David Siegel comes a neo-Western with an emotional tremor hiding beneath it. Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop. Montana Story is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Scott McGehee & David Siegel, both co-directors of the indie films Suture, Bee Season, Uncertainty, and What Maisie Knew previously. Based on a story by Scott McGehee, David Siegel, and Mike Spreter. Produced by Jennifer Roth with McGehee & Siegel. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last fall. Bleecker Street will debut Montana Story in select US theaters starting on May 13th, 2022 coming soon. Look any good?

