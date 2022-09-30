More Horror Shorts on Hulu - 'Bite Size Halloween: Season 3' Trailer

"They're gonna take one of us away." Hulu has revealed an official trailer for their new offering of horror shorts out this season. Bite Size Halloween: Season 3 launches on October 1st available on Hulu, with a whopping twenty new shorts from exciting emerging filmmakers. We are huge fans of short films, always featuring the best ones to watch once they debut online. This series is a 20th Century Studios creation, as they're developing these shorts with hopes that a few can be turned into features (Grimcutty from John William Ross, Matriarch from Ben Steiner are out this month on Hulu). Shot in seven different countries, this new series of shorts takes on topical issues such as racism, gender, parenthood, sexuality, and identity. Blending genres like horror, comedy, sci-fi, thriller, and more. Some of these do look awesome! And some of them don't. If you have the time to spare, might as well watch these in October. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Bite Size Halloween: Season 3, from YouTube:

This October, the strangest nightmares come creeping while you're awake! In celebration of #Huluween, 20 new horrifying shorts will debut for Bite Size Halloween Season 3 streaming on Hulu soon! Created by exciting emerging filmmakers working at 20th Digital Studio, these shorts take on topical issues and blend genres like horror, comedy, sci-fi and thriller. Don't miss actors such as Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, Misha Osherovich, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Lin Shaye and David Costabile; plus Rebekka Johnson and Kate Nash who co-wrote/directed/star in a short featuring Nash's original music. Bite Size Halloween: Season 3 features new short films directed by filmmakers including Michael Schwartz (Snatched), Kate Nash, Nuhash Humayun (Moshari), Sam Max (Chaperone), Michelle Krusiec (Bite), Zoey Martinson, and many others. Hulu will debut all the new episodes from Bite Size Halloween: Season 3 streaming on Hulu starting October 1st, 2022 this Halloween month - click here for all three seasons. Any of them look good?