More Previews for David O. Russell's Murder Mystery 'Amsterdam'

"We need to clear our names." 20th Century Studios is releasing new TV spots + an extra 60 sec trailer for Amsterdam, the new film from Oscar-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell. They're dropping this one quickly into theaters in early October, without any major festival premieres, meaning it's probably not great. Three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney—become the prime suspects in a murder in the 1930s. The tagline is "a lot of this actually happened." Amsterdam boasts a massive ensemble cast which is what the marketing is focusing on - featuring: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, and finally Taylor Swift. So many terrific people starring in this! But will it be any good? Maybe… maybe not?

Here's the new TV trailer (+ poster) for David O. Russell's Amsterdam, from 20th Century's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Russell's Amsterdam right here, to view the first look again.

"A lot of this actually happened." Set in the 1930s, this film follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and soon uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Amsterdam is both written and directed by American filmmaker David O. Russell, director of the films Spanking the Monkey, Flirting with Disaster, Three Kings, I Heart Huckabees, The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy previously. Produced by Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, Arnon Milchan, and David O. Russell. Filmed in and around Los Angeles and Southern California in early 2021 during the pandemic. No film festival premieres have been confirmed yet. 20th Century Studios will release David O. Russell's Amsterdam in select US theaters starting October 7th, 2022 early this fall. Look good?