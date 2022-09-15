More Punk Rock Analog VHS Horror - Teaser Trailer for 'V/H/S/99'

Get ready to celebrate the New Millennium with some horrifying new found footage!! Our friends at Bloody-Disgusting have launched the first teaser trailer for V/H/S/99, the latest horror anthology offering from this exceptional series. The original V/H/S debuted in 2012, with the first sequel V/H/S/2 out right after in 2013, then V/H/S/94 in 2021. This latest one is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival in Midnight Madness, then following up with a premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX. Witness a hellish vision of 1999, as social isolation, analog technology and disturbing home videos fuse into a nightmare of found footage savagery. "Before selfies, before cell phones," there were monsters and spiders and murderers and creepy cults and more crazy shit. This looks insane!! I always appreciate how much they try to outdo themselves every time with each new V/H/S anthology. This one has five new segments to enjoy: "Ozzy's Dungeon" (it must involve Ozzy Osbourne?!), "Shredding", "The Gawkers", "Suicide Bid", "To Hell and Back". This is a short teaser but it's scary as hell - I don't even know if I'll be able to watch this. What about you??

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for horror anthology film V/H/S/99, direct from YouTube:

From TIFF: "Since 2012, the horror anthology series V/H/S has transmitted its fair share of visceral 'found-footage' thrills from both emerging and established scaremeisters across four memorable installments. The latest continues the tradition with a few new twists and a new crop of filmmakers, each hitting record on a string of supernatural incidents that occured at the end of the last millenium. In a break from its traditional wraparound structure, this edition's cursed recordings are instead layered over each other on a single videotape, with the earliest recording running beneath the others, occasionally breaking through in bursts of static and analogue tracking errors. The innovations keep coming with respect to style and tone, as Blumhouse Productions alum Maggie Levin and musician-turned-filmmaker Flying Lotus get refreshingly dynamic with their conceits shirking a pure camcorder perspective [here] for taped-off-TV broadcasts of quintessential '90s programming gone horribly wrong." V/H/S/99 features five segments directed by the filmmakers: Flying Lotus (of Kuso), Maggie Levin ("Miss 2059", "Into the Dark"), Tyler MacIntyre (Whiskey Jacks, Flicker, Tragedy Girls), Johannes Roberts (Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down 1 & 2, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). It's premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month. Shudder will be streaming V/H/S/99 on October 20th, 2022.