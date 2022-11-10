Morgan Freeman Narrates Spectacular 'Our Universe' Series Trailer

"All of our lives are connected by the stars." Netflix has revealed the first trailer for a nature documentary series titled Our Universe. From BBC Studios, this is yet another David Attenborough-esque series about how spectacular our planet is. But this latest series goes beyond Earth this time, connecting everything on this planet with everything not on this planet – the sun, meteors, and more. Narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman Our Universe is an epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making. Blending stunning wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects, this six-part series takes viewers on a fascinating adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world. From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera & CGI technology bring the audience up close & personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth. Okay sure, this looks fantastic. I'm in! Let's go.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's nature series Our Universe, direct from YouTube:

From BBC Studios comes this unprecedented six-part series, an epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making. Blending stunning wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects, narrated by Morgan Freeman, it takes viewers on a fascinating adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world. From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth. Watch the changing seasons impact an Alaskan brown bear and her cubs; learn what a single blade of grass has to do with a hungry cheetah on the Serengeti; soar through the waters of the Southern Ocean as the romance of two penguins underscores the most powerful force in the galaxy. Designed for viewers of all ages, this is the story of how life came to be on this fragile, resilient, irreplaceable planet we call home.

Our Universe is a series showrun by filmmaker Mike Davis ("Curiosity", "Aliens: The Definitive Guide", "Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough", "Galapagos"). It's produced, written and directed by a trio of filmmakers: Alice Jones, Stephen Cooter, and Naomi Austin. Developed by BBC Studios. It's executive produced by Andrew Cohen. With music by Anne Nikitin. Netflix will debut the Our Universe mini-series streaming on Netflix starting November 22nd, 2022 this month just in time for Thanksgiving. Any good?