Music Doc 'The Last Band on Stage' Trailer About the Band Chicago

"We're so lucky that we're above the ground, making music, please feel this…" Gravitas has revealed the official trailer for a music doc titled The Last Band on Stage, which will be available to watch at the end of September. The latest doc about the band Chicago, made by the very same filmmaker behind the other doc Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago from 2016. The film is not only about the band, but also about the pandemic and the early days of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. On March 14th, 2020 – Chicago is the last band on stage as all the worldwide pandemic lockdowns begin. The Last Band on Stage tells the incredible story of how the 55 year-old band survived a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks. The Last Band on Stage is a celebration of the American musical institution known as Chicago, featuring candid interviews and footage that show the band in their humanity and musical genius. It also follows the band throughout 2021 as they wonder when they'll be able to play on stage again. A pandemic concert doc! Enjoy.

The Last Band on Stage tells the unbelievable story of how the band Chicago has lasted 55 years without stopping recording or missing a year of touring. Narrated by Joe Mantegna, the film follows how Chicago dealt with COVID-19, and how the only thing that could stop the band from touring was a worldwide pandemic that stopped everyone. Incredibly, Chicago was literally the last band on stage before all the worldwide shutdowns began. The film also chronicles the recording of their new album as well as the song “If This Is Goodbye.” The creation of the song leads to the band's realization that they will eventually have to stop. The Last Band on Stage is a celebration of the American musical institution known as Chicago, featuring candid interviews and footage that show the band in their humanity and musical genius that has inspired millions for over half a century. The Last Band on Stage is directed by filmmaker Peter Curtis Pardini, director of the doc films The Making of OrdinaryMan, Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago, and Fat: A Documentary previously. Made in association with Peter Schivarelli. Gravitas debuts The Last Band on Stage in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 30th, 2022 coming soon.