Music Documentary 'Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain' Official Trailer

"The sound of marijuana is Cypress Hill." "They went beyond hip hop." Showtime has revealed an official trailer for a music documentary called Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, the story of a brotherhood that has withstood the test of time to create a truly original, everlasting legacy. This Cypress Hill doc has been in the works for years from filmmaker Estevan Oriol (LA Originals), now it's timed to the release of their new album + tour Back in Black (out now). A journey across lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying hip hop group known as Cypress Hill. The first formed in 1988 in South Gate, CA, featuring members Senen Reyes (also known as Sen Dog) and Lawrence Muggerud (also known as DJ Muggs) and Louis Freese (also known as B-Real). In addition to interviews with the band, Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain also features Chuck D, Cheech & Chong, Ice T, Fred Durst, and plenty others. The film is launching on Showtime on 4/20 because of course it has to debut then. This looks like a must watch for any / all CH fans.

Official trailer for Estevan Oriol's doc Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, direct from YouTube:

Told through the intimate lens of photographer & director Estevan Oriol, Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain is a smoke-filled journey across the lives and the careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying Hip Hop group, Cypress Hill. Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: from cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of Hip Hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years. Using a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival footage captured by Oriol himself, as well as images of band members B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric "Bobo" Correa. Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain is directed by filmmaker Estevan Oriol, director of the doc film LA Originals, plus lots of music videos and other music-related projects. Produced by Estevan Oriol and Peter J. Scalettar. Showtime debuts the Cypress Hill doc streaming April 20th, 2022 (yep on 4/20) this spring. Look good?