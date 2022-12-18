Must Watch: First Full Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

"I don't know if we can be trusted with such a weapon." Whoa! Strap in! Universal has launched the first official trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, opening in theaters worldwide July 2023. There is also an entirely different special IMAX preview playing in IMAX theaters with Avatar: The Way of Water, which has a more intense vibe than this one. Oppenheimer tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, working at the Los Alamos Laboratory on the Manhattan Project in the 1940s. The massive cast features Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt as "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, as well as Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, and many others. This looks excellent! It feels prophetic and grand, which is right what I was hoping for with Nolan telling this atomic story. What a magnificent trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the early countdown teaser for Nolan's Oppenheimer here to view the first look again.

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will debut Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting on July 21st, 2023 next year. Who's excited?