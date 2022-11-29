Must Watch First Trailer for 'The Mean One' - A Grinch Horror Parody

"Time to roast this beast" XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer for another crazy holiday horror movie titled The Mean One, a slasher parody of The Grinch. Yes, this is real, and it exists, and it's dropping on VOD in December. Apparently they're releasing this for free, most likely because they can't use the Grinch copyright (from Dr. Seuss) and make money off of it, but they can release the finished film as a parody. In a sleepy mountain town, Cindy has her parents murdered and her Christmas stolen by a blood thirsty green figure in a red Santa suit - "The Mean One". When the ravenous, Christmas hating creature terrorizes the town and threatens to ruin the holiday, she finds a new purpose - trapping and killing the monster. Terrifer 2's David Howard Thornton stars as the green meanie, with Krystle Martin as the adult Cindy You-Know-Who out for revenge. Also starring Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher. It actually looks like it might be a blast?! Take a look, just don't get caught by a hook.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven LaMorte's The Mean One, direct from YouTube:

The Mean One is directed by American indie filmmaker Steven LaMorte, director of the films Trials of Ember, Daughters of Legends, and Bury Me Twice previously, plus tons of other short films and projects. The screenplay is written by Finn Kobler and Flip Kobler. Produced by Martine Melloul, Steven LaMorte, Amy Schumacher. A co-production with A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures. XYZ Films will debut LaMorte's The Mean One horror parody in theaters + on VOD in the US starting on December 15th, 2022, playing for free before the end of the year. Anyone want to watch?