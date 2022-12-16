Must Watch: Teaser Trailer for 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie

"The dolls were always and forever baby dolls… until!" Warner Bros has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the epic new Barbie movie, a live-action romantic comedy landing in theaters in July 2023 next summer. This is a surprise teaser! It premiered exclusively in theaters last night during the opening of Avatar: The Way of Water, with fans buying tickets just to see it. Now it's online for everyone to enjoy! No matter what you have to watch. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, along with Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. This is such a clever and fun teaser, just the right amount of humor, and a perfect tease of 10 seconds of footage at the end. How can anyone not be excited after watching this…?! Going to be a summer to remember in 2023.

Here's the first official teaser trailer (+ poster) for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, direct from YouTube:

Barbie is an upcoming romantic comedy film based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel and directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. It serves as the franchise's first live-action film adaptation after a number of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming TV films before this one. This Barbie movie is directed by the Oscar-nominated American actress / filmmaker Greta Gerwig, director of the films Nights and Weekends, Lady Bird, and Little Women previously. The screenplay is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It's produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Ynon Kreiz, and Josey McNamara. Warner Bros will debut Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters nationwide starting on July 21st, 2023 next summer. How does it look so far? Who's in?