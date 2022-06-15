'My Policeman' Film Teaser Trailer with Harry Styles & Emma Corrin

"You can sense the waves, you know how strong they are… Like swimming in rough surf – you feel they could crush you, or take you under – you just have to let it take hold of you." Amazon has revealed the first official trailer for an indie drama titled My Policeman, based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts. The arrival of Patrick into Marion and Tom's home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous. The film takes place in both the 1990s and the 1950s, following three individuals caught up in a love triangle. "Director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness." The film is about policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Years later in the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret… This is a gorgeous 40-sec teaser trailer, just enough to make me interested. Don't even need to see more! Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Michael Grandage's My Policeman, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. My Policeman is directed by acclaimed British theater director Michael Grandage, director of the film Genius previously, plus lots of theater work including King Lear and Red. The screenplay is written by Ron Nyswaner; based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Produced by Greg Berlanti, Philip Herd, Cora Palfrey, Robbie Rogers, Sarah Schechter. Amazon will debut Grandage's My Policeman in select US theaters on October 21st, 2022, then streaming on Prime Video on November 4th this fall. First impression? Look any good?