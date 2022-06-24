Mysterious Greek Dreamlike Love Story 'Silence 6-9' Promo Trailer

"What would you miss if you were to disappear?" Screen Daily has revealed an early festival promo trailer for a Greek indie drama titled Silence 6-9, premiering soon at the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival taking place July in Czechia. Aris and Anna meet one evening in a half-abandoned town surrounded by antennas. In this strange, dreamlike world the two solitary souls gradually start to develop feelings for one another… This sounds quite intriguing, not just a simple romance, with much more going on. "This melancholic love story with its mesmeric atmosphere and striking visuals is proof that Greek cinema has lost nothing of its originality." The film stars Angeliki Papoulia and Christos Passalis as Anna and Aris, along with Sofia Kokkali, Maria Skoula, Marisha Triantafyllidou, and Vassilis Karaboulas. Modern Greek cinema is always so strange and peculiar, but also heartfelt and hopeful deep within. This definitely looks intriguing.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Christos Passalis' Silence 6-9, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Aris & Anna (Passalis & Papoulia) meet one evening in a half-abandoned town surrounded by antennas which emit strange sounds and enable the transmission of human voices. In this bizarre, dreamlike world, where things don’t seem quite right – including people’s behaviour – these two solitary souls gradually start to develop feelings for one another… Passalis's film is a melancholic love story with a mesmeric atmosphere and striking visuals that proves Greek cinema has lost nothing of its originality. Silence 6-9 is directed by Greek actor / filmmaker Christos Passalis, making his solo directorial debut with this project, after co-directing The City and the City previously. The screenplay is written by Christos Passalis and Eleni Vergeti. It's produced by Maria Drandaki. This is premiering at the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival coming soon this summer. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for more updates. How does that look?