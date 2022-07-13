Mysterious Sailing Thriller 'Get Away If You Can' Trailer with Ed Harris

"Don't take any stupid risks. People die every day at sea." Brainstorm Media has revealed an official trailer for an indie survival thriller titled Get Away If You Can, written & directed by & starring filmmakers / actors Terrence Martin and Dominique Braun. It's hard to figure out exactly what this is about… A married couple sailing the open ocean hit a breaking point when they come across a dangerous deserted island where they are forced to make drastic decisions to survive. Is it about a mysterious island that captures and kills people? Is it another Sirens fable? Or is it about the dangers of sailing and the perils of surviving on open water? Terrence Martin & Dominique Braun star, along with Ed Harris, Riley Smith, and Martina Gusman. At least there's a cool poster for this film (see below). As for the rest of it, well, I'm not quite sure.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Terrence Martin & Dominique Braun's Get Away If You Can, from YouTube:

Hopeful that an open-ocean sailing trip might relight the spark of their passion, a troubled married couple (played by filmmakers Terrence Martin and Dominique Braun) hits a breaking point when one's refusal to explore a foreboding deserted island sends them on a deep internal journey that will soon require drastic decisions in order to survive. Get Away If You Can is both written and directed by newcomer filmmakers Terrence Martin (aka TJ Martin - director of The Donner Party previously) & Dominique Braun, both of whom also star in the film, directing their first film together. Brainstorm Media will debut Get Away If You Can in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 later this summer. Who's interested?