Mysterious Supernatural Oil Rig Thriller Series 'The Rig' Official Trailer

"Nature isn't a balance, it's a war!" Amazon has revealed the official trailer for a new British mini-series titled The Rig, debuting for streaming on Prime Video in early January. The synopsis says it takes place on an oil rig in Scottish waters, and is Amazon's first series filmed entirely in Scotland. When the crew of the North Sea stationed Kinloch Bravo oil rig is due to return to the mainland, a mysterious fog rolls in and cuts off communication with the outside world. They will be driven to the limits of their endurance and loyalties and will be forced into a confrontation with forces that are beyond their imagination. The series stars Emily Hampshire as Rose, the oil company representative & scientist and a fresh face on the rig; Iain Glen as Magnus MacMillan, the leader of the crew and the offshore installation manager; with Martin Compston, Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Calvin Demba, & Emun Elliott. This is obviously an eco-thriller, but it also really does seem a bit like Steven King's The Mist – on an oil rig.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series The Rig, direct from PV's YouTube:

Rose (Emily Hampshire), Magnus (Iain Glen) and Fulmer (Martin Compston) are amongst many others working on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland. When the time comes for them to return back to land, the oil rig becomes engulfed by a supernatural mist that rolls in and cuts off communication with the outside world. Will they make it back? The Rig is a series created by David Macpherson, his first ever project. The series is directed by John Strickland ("The Musketeers", "In Plain Sight", "Bodyguard", "Line of Duty") and Alex Holmes (Coalition, Maiden, The Last Rider), and is the first Amazon Original series to be filmed entirely in Scotland. The series is scheduled to be released in early 2023, and will consist of six episodes. With writing by David Macpherson, Matthew Jacobs Morgan, and Meg Salter. Executive produced by Derek Wax and John Strickland. Produced by Suzanne Reid. Amazon will debut The Rig series streaming on Prime Video (in US/UK) starting January 6th, 2023 early in the New Year. Anyone want to watch? Look good?