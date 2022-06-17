Nana Mensah Stays in the Bronx in Indie Film 'Queen of Glory' Trailer

"You don't have to be your mother. You get to define you, mama." Film Movement has debuted an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Queen of Glory, featuring actress Nana Mensah who writes, directs, and stars in this film. It first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at tons of other fests including Melbourne, Reykjavik, Vancouver, Hamptons, London, Warsaw, and San Diego. Queen of Glory is a "tightly-conceived, witty and compassionate love letter to the Bronx" that's at once a view into a tight-knit community, and an intensely relatable drama-comedy for anyone with a family. It looks quite good and especially authentic. Ghanaian-American Sarah is set to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country, until she must take over running a small Christian bookstore in the Bronx. Nana Mensah stars with Meeko Gattuso, Russell G. Jones, Oberon K.A. Adjepong, Adam Leon, and Ward Horton. This is a pretty good trailer that really does make me want to watch this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nana Mensah's Queen of Glory, direct from FM's YouTube:

Sarah Obeng (Nana Mensah), a doctoral student at Columbia University, is weeks away from following her very married boyfriend to Ohio when her mother suddenly passes away. Her inheritance? King of Glory, a small Christian bookstore serving a Ghanaian immigrant community in the Bronx. Tasked with arranging her mother's funeral according to her family's traditions, Sarah must simultaneously navigate her plans to relocate as well as the unexpected return of her estranged father, all while grappling with the bookstore. Aided by an only-in-New-York ensemble of Eastern European neighbors, opinionated aunties, and a no-nonsense ex-con employee, Sarah must face her new responsibilities while figuring out how to remain true to herself. Queen of Glory is both written and directed by actress / filmmaker Nana Mensah, making her directorial debut with this film. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year, where it won the Best New Narrative Director Award at the end of the fest. Film Movement will debut Mensah's Queen of Glory in select US theaters starting on July 15th, 2022 this summer. Want to watch?