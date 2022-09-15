Naomi Ackie is Whitney Houston in 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'

"Look, I don't know how to sing Black, and I don't know how to sing White either. I know how to SING." Sony Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the music biopic film I Wanna Dance with Somebody, telling the story of singer Whitney Houston. This is set to open in theaters nationwide in late December, just in time for the holidays for everyone to enjoy during their Christmas break. The film is a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. "Discover the Whitney Houston you never knew in I Wanna Dance with Somebody," out this December. This stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston, along with an ensemble cast featuring Stanley Tucci, Tamara Tunie, Clarke Peters, Ashton Sanders, Nafessa Williams, and Tanner Beard. From the writer of Bohemian Rhapsody means this just looks like another standard biopic with all the usual beats & triumphant concert moments. Check it out.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Kasi Lemmons' I Wanna Dance with Somebody, from YouTube:

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance? I Wanna Dance with Somebody is directed by American filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, director of the films Eve's Bayou, The Caveman's Valentine, Talk to Me, Black Nativity, and Harriet previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony McCarten. Sony Pictures will debut I Wanna Dance with Somebody in theaters nationwide December 21st, 2022, just in time for Christmas this year.