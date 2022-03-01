Naomi Watts & Billy Howle in Survival Thriller 'Infinite Storm' Trailer

"Mountains always listen… and never talk back." Bleecker Street has debuted a trailer for Infinite Storm, the true story of a woman who found a man lost in the snow on a mountain. Based on the beloved article "High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue" by Ty Gagne, originally published in Reader's Digest. An experienced hiker attempts to save a stranger during a blizzard on Mount Washington. Naomi Watts stars as Pam Bales, who goes out for a hike on a day where a storm hits but before she comes back she finds a man and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. In addition to Watts, the cast includes Billy Howle, Sophie Okonedo, Denis O'Hare, and Parker Sawyers. This isn't really a mountain climbing film, it's a tale of perseverance and determination, not only with this woman but about the will to live & how powerful compassion can be.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Malgorzata Szumowska & Michal Englert's Infinite Storm, from YouTube:

As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. Infinite Storm is based on a true story. Infinite Storm is co-directed by filmmakers Malgorzata Szumowska (Polish director of the films Happy Man, Stranger, Elles, In the Name Of, Body, Mug, The Other Lamb, and Never Gonna Snow Again previously) & Michal Englert (a cinematographer making his feature directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Joshua Rollins, adapted from an article by Ty Gagne (titled "High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue"). Bleecker Street Films will debut Infinite Storm in select US theaters starting March 25th, 2022 this month. First impression? Look good?