Naomi Watts & Bobby Cannavale in 'The Watcher' Netflix Series Trailer

"Your house is my obsession." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a creepy true crime series titled The Watcher, made by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan - TV creators known for the "Scream Queens" series and plenty of other series. Not to be confused with the excellent film also called Watcher released this summer, this is actually based on something that really happened. Which makes it all even scarier. The series follows the true story of a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named The Watcher. But it turns out these letters are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. This stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as the Brannocks, with an impressive cast featuring Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge. This is one of those bad nightmares I've always been afraid of - crazy neighbors! This looks super frightening - tread carefully, folks.

Here's the first official trailer for Netflix's series The Watcher, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

After the Brannock family moves into what's supposed to be a suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself "The Watcher" are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s secrets come spilling out. There's a kooky older woman named Pearl and her brother Jasper, who sneaks into the Brannock's house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There's Karen, the realtor and an old acquaintance, who makes them feel like they don't really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch and Mo, who don't seem to understand property lines. Inspired by the story of the infamous "Watcher" house in New Jersey. The Watcher is a series created by Ryan Murphy ("Glee", "American Horror Story", "Scream Queens", "American Crime Story", "Ratched") and Ian Brennan. Featuring episodes directed by Paris Barclay, Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman, and Max Winkler. With writing by Reilly Smith, Ryan Murphy, and Ian Brennan. Based on the article "The Haunting of a Dream House" by Reeves Wiedeman. It's executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Netflix debuts The Watcher series streaming exclusively on Netflix starting October 13th, 2022 this fall.