Naomi Watts in Trailer for US Remake of Chilling 'Goodnight Mommy'

"Don't you think something's different…?" "I don't think that's our mother…" Amazon has revealed the first official trailer for the US remake of the chilling Austrian horror thriller Goodnight Mommy, which will be streaming on Prime Video this September. After undergoing cosmetic facial surgery, a woman returns home to her isolated house in the woods. When her identical twin sons arrive at her remote home they begin to suspect that something isn't right. This is a fresh English-language remake of an acclaimed film from 2014 originally titled Ich Seh, Ich Seh (and released as Goodnight Mommy in the US) that is a very dark, super messed up horror. This new one seems to channel the spirit of the original with a few different twists and turns. Naomi Watts stars with Cameron Crovetti & Nicholas Crovetti as the two twins, plus Peter Hermann and Jeremy Bobb. It's a bit unfortunate they're sending this streaming right away without a theatrical release, but hopefully it will entice more folks to watch this and perhaps (re)visit the original, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Sobel's Goodnight Mommy, direct from YouTube:

When twin brothers Elias & Lucas (Cameron & Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother's (Naomi Watts) country home to discover her face covered entirely in bandages—the result, as she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery—they immediately sense that something doesn't add up… She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her—things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys' minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who's making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn't actually their mother at all. Goodnight Mommy is directed by the up-and-coming filmmaker Matt Sobel, director of the film Take Me to the River previously, and a few shorts. The screenplay is by Kyle Warren, adapted from Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala's 2014 film of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut this Goodnight Mommy film streaming on Prime Video starting September 16th, 2022 coming soon. Who's creeped out?