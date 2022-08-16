Natascha McElhone Discovers Herself in 'Carmen' Official US Trailer

"No one can blame you for falling in love." Good Deed Entertainment has revealed an official US trailer for the film Carmen, an empowering feminist drama from Malta starring Natascha McElhone. This just premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival and opens in theaters in September. Carmen is perhaps veteran director and accomplished actor Valerie Buhagiar's most joyous film outing yet. Set in a sun-dappled village in Malta in the 1980s, McElhone gives her career-best performance as a 50-year-old woman finding a new start in life through romance. In a small Maltese village, Carmen has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. When the Church abandons Carmen, she is mistaken for the new priest. Carmen begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light and find loves along the way. Also starring Michaela Farrugia, Steven Love, Richard Clarkin, and Henry Zammit Cordina. This looks a tad cheesy and obvious, but it also seems like a joyful story about finding true freedom. The film is also in English - enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Valerie Buhagiar's Carmen, direct from YouTube:

In a small Mediterranean village, Carmen has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. When the Church abandons Carmen, she is mistaken for the new priest. Carmen begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light. In Malta, it is tradition for the younger sister to devote her life to the church when an older brother enters the priesthood. Inspired by true events, Carmen lives a life of servitude from the age of 16 until 50, when her brother, the local priest, dies. Realizing her own mortality, she leaves the church and makes up for lost time. Carmen is both written and directed by Maltese actress / filmmaker Valerie Buhagiar, her third feature after directing the films The Anniversary and It's Hard to Be Human previously, as well as a few short films. It's produced by Coral Aiken, Pierre Ellul, Anika Psaila Savona. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Good Deed Ent. will debut Carmen in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 23rd, 2022 coming soon. Anyone curious to watch?