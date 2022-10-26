Natasha Lyonne in Mystery-of-the-Week Series 'Poker Face' Teaser

"There's been a murder, and I'm trying to figure out what happened." Here we go again! Peacock has revealed a first look teaser for their new mystery-of-the-week series titled Poker Face, debuting in January for streaming. Not to be confused with Russell Crowe's new film also titled Poker Face - these are different offerings. This series is filling the slot that The Afterparty took at the start of 2022, also a murder mystery series that kicked off the new year. Glass Onion director Rian Johnson made this with co-writer Charlie Peppers and actress Natasha Lyonne after filming his last movie, and it's ready to premiere soon. The series follows Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an "extraordinary ability" to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road driving in her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The main cast also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Danielle Macdonald, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny, and Jameela Jamil. I'm in!! Don't even need to see more footage.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Rian Johnson's series Poker Face, from Peacock's YouTube:

Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve. A new "mystery-of-the-week" series for streaming on Peacock in 2023. Poker Face is a whodunit series created by acclaimed filmmaker Rian Johnson (of Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery). It's written by Johnson in collaboration with Charlie Peppers. All of the episodes are also directed by Rian Johnson, following his work directing TV episodes of "Breaking Bad" and "Terriers" previously. Executive produced by Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman. NBC will begin debuting episodes of Johnson's Poker Face series streaming on Peacock starting January 26th, 2023 early next year - with a new episode every week. First impression? Look good so far?