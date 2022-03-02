Neil Maskell is a Mob Enforcer After Revenge in Thriller 'Bull' Trailer

"Someone is trying to get to me and my blood… and I'm not gonna allow it." Saban Films has unveiled a new US trailer for a British revenge thriller called Bull, from filmmaker Paul Andrew Williams (of London to Brighton, Cherry Tree Lane). We featured the first UK trailer for this film last year, just before it played at the Fantasia Film Festival. Neil Maskell stars as "Bull," a former enforcer, mysteriously returns home after a ten year absence to seek revenge on those who double crossed him all those years ago. Described as "a brutal, subversive and wickedly suspenseful revenge thriller," with terrific performances from an electric Maskell and a terrifying David Hayman plus Tazmin Outhwaite. Yeah this looks like it's worth a watch if you're into gritty crime thrillers. That carnival ride shot at the end is still one of the best parts about this. The rest of it looks brutal as he takes on all these mobsters. There's also a badass new US poster below, too.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Paul Andrew Williams' Bull, direct from YouTube:

You can watch last year's original UK trailer for Bull here, to view more footage from this film.

After a ten-year absence, former gang enforcer Bull (Neil Maskell) returns to his old haunts to find his missing son and seek revenge on those who double crossed him and left him for dead. Painful secrets from the past will soon be revealed and like a man possessed, Bull will stop at nothing to get back at those who must atone for their sins. Bull is both written and directed by the award-winning English filmmaker Paul Andrew Williams, also director of the films London to Brighton, The Cottage, Cherry Tree Lane, and Unfinished Song previously, as well as lots of other TV work. Produced by Leonora Darby, Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, Mark Lane, and Dominic Tighe. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and it played at the London Film Festival. It already opened in the UK last fall. Saban Films will debut Bull in select US theaters on April 1st, 2022, then on VOD starting April 5th this spring. Interested in watching?