Neil Patrick Harris is Suddenly Single in Trailer for 'Uncoupled' Series

"Let's get out here and show these boys what you got." Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Uncoupled, a comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris. From TV co-creators Darren Star & Jeffrey Richman comes a story about being dumped in your 40s. Michael's life seemed to be perfect – a successful New York City real estate agent, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship – until his husband blindsided him after 17 years of marriage. He has to confront the nightmares of losing his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s living in New York City. Neil Patrick Harris stars, with a cast featuring Tuc Watkins, André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Peter Porte, and Stephanie Faracy. Uncoupled is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way. Also with Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden. This looks like good, gay fun - and a nice chaser to Billy Eichner's Bros romcom this summer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Uncoupled, direct from YouTube:

Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City. Uncoupled is a Netflix series created by Emmy Award-winning TV producers Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media. It's executive produced by Lilly Burns, Neil Patrick Harris, Tony Hernandez, Jeffrey Richman, and Darren Star. Featuring episodes directed by American filmmaker Andrew Fleming (director of Threesome, The Craft, Dick, The In-Laws, Nancy Drew, Hamlet 2, Barefoot, "Younger", "Emily in Paris"). Netflix will debut Uncoupled streaming on Netflix starting July 29th, 2022. Planning to watch?