Neo-Western Thriller 'The Last Victim' Trailer Featuring Ralph Ineson

"If you don't belong in the world no more, you'll end up with only two choices – escape it… or change it." Decal has revealed a trailer for The Last Victim, described as a "neo-Western thriller" about a small town sheriff chasing some outlaws. The film is opening in early May in a few weeks, after premiering at a festival in Germany last year. The Last Victim is a small town crime thriller set in the American southwest, following Sheriff Hickey who is trying to solve the worst case he has seen in his jurisdiction, likely caused by a violent local gang led by a fearsome criminal. When a young professor and her husband cross paths with the gang, they are drawn into a chain of vengeance where morality is ambiguous and survival is the only priority. The thriller stars Ali Larter, Ron Perlman, Ralph Ineson, Kyle Schmid, Tahmoh Penikett, and Tom Stevens. This looks pretty brutal and dark, led by some intense performances that may make it worthwhile.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Naveen A. Chathapuram's The Last Victim, direct from YouTube:

In this stylized neo-western thriller, a group of modern-day outlaws along with their terrifying leader are pursued by a local sheriff (Ron Perlman), after committing a horrific crime in a desolate southwest town. When a professor (Ali Larter) and her husband cross paths with the criminals, everyone is drawn into a spiral of violence and retribution where morality becomes ambiguous, and survival is the only option. The Last Victim is directed by Indian filmmaker Naveen A. Chathapuram, making his directorial debut after producing some movies and a TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Ashley James Louis; based on a story by Naveen A. Chathapuram & Doc Justin. This premiered at the 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival last fall. Decal releases The Last Victim in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th, 2022. Anyone?